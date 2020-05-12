WV Man charged with killing brother on Mother’s Day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Police say a West Virginia man was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his brother on Mother’s Day.

Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin told the News and Sentinel that 40-year-old William A. Nutter was arrested Sunday following a domestic dispute involving his younger brother and mother.

A criminal complaint says the police investigation found that Nutter assaulted his mother and his younger brother intervened.

The complaint says Cottle was shot nine times and that Nutter said he was defending himself.

It wasn’t clear whether Nutter has an attorney.