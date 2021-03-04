WV Man convicted in death of his 5-year-old nephew

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A jury has convicted a West Virginia man in the death of his 5-year-old nephew.

News outlets report the Harrison County jury deliberated for about 25 minutes Wednesday before finding Peter James Wodzinski Jr. guilty of death of a child by parent, guardian or custodian by knowingly allowing child abuse.

He was charged in the 2020 death of Keaton Michael Elliott Boggs.

Police were called when the boy was taken to a hospital in Morgantown suffering from head trauma, numerous bruises and a laceration on his genital region.

Two others charged in the case have trials set for later this month and next month.