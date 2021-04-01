WV Man Sentenced To Nearly 3 Centuries In Prison On Sex Charges

WESTON, W.Va. – A man will spend a minimum of several decades in prison after a judge sentenced him March 31 on sex charges in Lewis County.

Jimmy Bonnett Jr.

Jimmy Bonnett Jr. will spend 85 to 285 years in prison all told, after a jury convicted him in October 2020 of three counts of first-degree sexual abuse; six counts of first-degree sexual assault; and nine counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or a person in a position of trust in relation to a child under his care, custody or control, according to a press release from the Lewis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

West Virginia State Police said Bonnett sexually abused an 8-year-old girl, who said the incidents happened on several occasions.