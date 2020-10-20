WV Mother, boyfriend get maximum prison time in toddler’s death

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia mother and her boyfriend have been given maximum prison sentences in the beating death of the woman’s 2-year-old son.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports that 47-year-old John Colan Powers received a life sentence and 32-year-old Candice Jones up to 15 years.

Authorities said Jones witnessed the abuse, but did not intervene. She pleaded guilty to child neglect resulting in death.

Powers pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, and entered a best-interest plea to a charge of death of a child by parent or guardian.

A defendant does not admit guilt in a best-interest plea. Powers claimed he didn’t remember beating the boy.