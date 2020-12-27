MARTINSBURG, W.VA. – A West Virginia Air National Guard Airman, assigned to the 167th
Airlift Wing in Martinsburg, was fatally injured on Sunday, Dec. 17.
The airman was injured during a mutual aid response call to a structure fire with the 167th Fire Department.
The name of the service member has not been released at this time.
- WV county alert system map shows all Northern Panhandle counties remaining “red” for Sunday
- WV National Guard airman fatally injured on Sunday
- Coronavirus in WV: one death and 533 new cases
- President Trump vetoes major defense bill despite strong backing in Congress
- 3-year-old suffers stroke from COVID-19; doctors, family call recovery best Christmas present ever