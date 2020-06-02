WV national guardsman to be punished for comments on protesters

Protesters shout “I can’t breathe!” as they block Interstate 64 West bound, late Friday, May 29, 2020, in Hampton, Va., protesting the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white Minnesota police officer knelt on his neck. (The’ N. Pham/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia National Guard is pursuing disciplinary action against a guardsman who posted on social media that he would shoot at people protesting the death of George Floyd.

The guardsman, Noah Garcelon, has already resigned from his position as a officer with the Winfield Police Department after making the comments.

In a series of now-deleted posts, Garcelon wrote that he would “start firing live rounds” at protesters and “see how many I can run over before my car breaks down.”

Major General James Hoyer of the West Virginia National Guard said Tuesday that the agency will take the appropriate disciplinary action on Garcelon.

Latest Posts: