WV Neighbor rescues woman, 5 children from carbon monoxide leak

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman and her five children are recovering after a neighbor found them unconscious inside their home and dragged them outside.
A fire official says when neighbor William Adkins found the Mingo County mother and children Wednesday, they were unresponsive, and he quickly dragged them outside.
Authorities said the family had a generator inside the bathroom of their home, which caused a carbon monoxide leak.
Adkins told WSAZ-TV that his neighbor called him and said he couldn’t get in touch with his family and asked Adkins to check on them.
