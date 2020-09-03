WV Neighbor rescues woman, 5 children from carbon monoxide leak

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman and her five children are recovering after a neighbor found them unconscious inside their home and dragged them outside.

A fire official says when neighbor William Adkins found the Mingo County mother and children Wednesday, they were unresponsive, and he quickly dragged them outside.

Authorities said the family had a generator inside the bathroom of their home, which caused a carbon monoxide leak.

Adkins told WSAZ-TV that his neighbor called him and said he couldn’t get in touch with his family and asked Adkins to check on them.

