WV officials to discuss removing Stonewall Jackson statue

CLARKSBURG, WV (AP) — Commissioners in the West Virginia county where Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson was born are set to discuss a request to remove his statue.

News outlets report the Harrison County Commission meets Wednesday and will discuss a community member’s request to remove the statue from courthouse plaza in Clarksburg.

Stonewall Jackson was born in Clarksburg in 1824 and the United Daughters of Confederacy built the statue of him in 1953. Commissioner David Hinkle says when community members make requests, officials consider them.

He said he wants to get public input before making a decision about the statue.