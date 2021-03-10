WV Poison Center Warns Public of Delta-8-THC

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Poison Center is warning citizens in West Virginia about the dangers of Delta-8-THC.

This drug is being sold as fruit-flavored gummies and vaping solutions in shops selling CBD and vaping supplies and at gas stations and convenience stores.

The West Virginia Poison Center says Delta-8-THC gummies should not be confused with CBD gummies or other CBD or hemp-containing products.

This drug, though currently legal, can have harmful reactions if more than 1 “dose” is taken and if even a single dose is taken by a child says the West Virginia Poison Center.

The West Virginia Poison Center has already had reports of significant adverse reactions after adults ingested what they thought was a product similar to CBD gummies.

Dr. Scharman, the Director of the West Virginia Poison Center and Professor of Clinical Pharmacy at West Virginia University in Charleston says “Delta-8-THC is not the same thing as CBD. Taking more than one dose may cause harm. Even one dose may cause harm if the product does not actually contain the labeled ingredients. These products are not regulated so there is no assurance that the label is correct. Fruit flavored gummies containing drugs can easily be mistaken for candy by young children.”

In other states, children have required admission to an intensive care unit after eating Delta-8-THC products.