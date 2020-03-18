WV primary election still on for May 12, but many may vote absentee

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — There could be a much larger number of people voting by absentee ballot in the primary election after a decision by the state Attorney General and the Secretary of State’s office. People who request an absentee ballot application, must justify why they want to vote that way. The absentee ballot has an exception for people who have medical concerns, and the legal opinion says fear of the coronavirus at a polling place is a legitimate medical excuse.

“Use the absentee process. Almost everybody could fall under this medical concern, medical excuse, using the Coronavirus.So I ask people, and you can start applying for that today, with the absentee process,” said Secretary of State Mac Warner, (R) West Virginia.

Past elections show that senior citizens vote in greater numbers than the rest of the population, and that many poll volunteers tend to be seniors. The CDC says that population is at highest risk of corona virus. Now, the Secretary of State’s office has broad legal authority to interpret the rules as to who can vote by absentee ballot.

“There will be regulatory authority, through the Secretary’s emergency rules to be able to address many of the issues relating to the distribution and receipt of absentee ballots,” said Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, (R) West Virginia.

The key dates are that the May primary remains on Tuesday May 12th. Early voting takes place from April 29th through May 9th. And anyone wanting to vote absentee ballot must have their application in to the Secretary fo State, at least 6 days before the election. Many poll workers are still needed.

“The Secretary of state is pledging to fill the 9,000 poll worker jobs with college students. That’s because they won;t be in classes that day, and the pay is well over 200 dollars,” said Mark Curtis 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

