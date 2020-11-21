WV Saturday education map released; Hancock and Brooke Counties in orange

Charleston, W. Va. (WTRF) — A new color-coded school map has just been released for the Ohio Valley for the week of November 21st.

Marshall and Ohio Counties remained unchanged from last week, with Marshall in red and Ohio in orange.

Meanwhile, Brooke and Hancock have moved up once again from gold to orange, which means in-person learning is suspended for the next week.

Wetzel County also moved up to gold from yellow, while Tyler County was the only county in the Ohio Valley to move down, from orange last week to yellow this week.

Marshall County Schools responded to the continued red color on the map this evening, saying that students will remain on remote learning from Monday the 23rd through Wednesday the 25th. In-person learning is set to resume on December 3rd unless Marshall County is orange or red on next week’s school map.

RELATED STORIES: Marshall County sees near 30 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, testing continues