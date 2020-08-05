WV schools to begin classes in person on Sept. 8- with a virtual option for parents

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his COVID-19 press briefing Gov. Justice annouced that schools will return this fall on September 8 and that students will be present in the classrooms.

Gov. Justice did say that in school learning will be provided 5 days a week for WV schools but there will be the option for virtual learning for parents that want to keep their children at home.

Regarding students wearing masks in school, Gov. Justice said we are still working out the plans on who or won’t wear a mask.

“The situation is absolutely fluid. It moves. We have to change, we have to pivot,” Justice said.

Justice said to measure the safety of having in-person classes in a county, the state will implement a code system with green, yellow, orange and red levels. The levels will measure the pandemic’s effect on the county to decide if the schools can continue in person or need to move online.

All counties will have to have their school plans provided to the state by August 14 and will require a 5 day in school plan as well as a virtual learning experience.

With the virtual learning experience, counties must continue to feed children daily and provide support services to children that need it.

This system will also affect sports. For example, a county in the red evel will not be able to play in sports contests while they are in that level.

“We don’t play sports if the school is closed,” Justice said.

Gov. Justice announced a Kid Connect Initiative that would provide potential WiFi access points to 1,006 WV locations.

Justice says $6 million will be offered for kids to access broadband at colleges, libraries, and schools.

The Kids Connect Initiative will allow students to go to one of these locations in WV and will be able to use online services to get their assignments, send in homework, etc.

Gov. Justice said the plan to get the kids to these WiFi access points will be to buss them back and forth.

Bus service will also be provided to students that need to get to and from sporting events, including band practice.

Gov. Justice also promised that every child that doesn’t have a tablet or laptop will be provided one to continue their education.

West Virginia Superintendent Clayton Burch says the state will make sure it is healthy and safe to return to class. “We’re going to take care of these children in any way possible,” Burch said.

