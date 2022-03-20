Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a big week for the Supreme Court, as hearings begin for President Biden’s pick to replace Justice Stephen Breyer.

Ketanji Brown Jackson has been a federal judge for nine years and will go before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday.

There are 11 Republicans and 11 Democrats on the panel, who will offer her questions to get an idea of her philosophy on the law.

West Virginia senator Shelley Moore Capito had the chance to meet with Jackson this week, and referred to her as both accomplished and qualified.

I would expect her to be leaning more towards the left simply because she’s the nominee of this president and would be replacing a very left justice, but I’m still maintaining an open mind. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R)-West Virginia

Observers do not expect Jackson to change the ideological balance of the court if confirmed.

At this time it appears the path to confirmation will be clear, although Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says Republicans will question her work as a public defender during the hearings.