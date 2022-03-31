WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — President Joe Biden is ordering the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve. This will last for six months in a bid to control energy prices.

It’s unknown how much gas prices could decrease as a result of Biden’s move, but he suggests it might be “anything from 10 to 35 cents a gallon.”

Prices have spiked as the U.S. and allies have imposed steep sanctions on Russia.



The President also is calling out companies that he says are focused on profits instead of putting out more barrels.

Biden says his plan is needed as war rages in Ukraine.

This is a wartime bridge. President Joe Biden

Biden says that the bottom line is if the US wants lower gas prices the country need to have more oil supply right now.

The administration is hoping that tapping into the petroleum reserve will buy time and tamp down gasoline prices. long enough until domestic producers can boost output.



This is the third time the White House has turned to the strategic petroleum reserve in a little over four months.

In her press conference, West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito spoke to us about today’s decision to tap into the reserve.

The administration cut back drilling on federal lands; when they first came in; they cut back on a huge pipeline which by the way would be 800,000 barrels a day moving through that pipeline if it were now properly built. So we see decisions that have been made by this administration that are big decisions that are impacting supply. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia

Capito also went on to to say that she thinks we need to rely on own technologies when it comes to fossil fuels as our future.



Meanwhile, Biden says he will invoke the Defense Production Act to encourage the mining of critical minerals for batteries in electric vehicles, part of a broader push to shift toward cleaner energy sources and reduce the use of fossil fuels.