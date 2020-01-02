WV Senators have big plans for 2020

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A pair of West Virginia Senators have their eyes on issues they hope will become the talk at the upcoming legislative session.

Senator Ryan Weld believes road situations will be a top priority. He plans to present the same bill from last year to grant more flexibility to local DOH for road maintenance.

“So we are going to try and go back to that again I think and work with the governors office to try and get that done because again we appropriate monies which is what we have done consistently through the years but unfortunately we are not seeing the work to the scale that we think needs to be done,” said Sen. Weld.

On the other hand, Senator William Ihlenfeld will present his bill for blind trust funds. This will require West Virginia governors to place their assets in this trust fund to separate their personal business from work.

“We’ve got a long history of corruption in West Virginia has been going on for generations we’ve had recent scandals and we need to do more to restore the publics trust in the government,” said Sen. Ihlenfeld.

The legislative session is set to begin on January 8. The Governor’s state of state speech will take place that evening.