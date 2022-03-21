MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

This week is flood safety and severe weather awareness week in the mountain state.

Officials say Severe weather impacts everything and everybody, but knowing what to do in those situations is very important.

For us in the Ohio Valley we experience all kinds of severe weather from flooding, to tornadoes, to heavy wind, which cause lots of damage and power outages.

Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart said planning ahead and knowing what you’ll need in the future if a severe storm hits, is key.

“What are you going to do if the power goes out or it’s going to be out not only for several hours but for several days. so it’s very important to be prepared for that and have a plan in place.” Tom Hart – Marshall County EMA Director

To make sure you plan is up to date you can head on over the Marshall County EMA website