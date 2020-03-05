WV state plane OK’d to fly governor home, reelection events

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia ethics officials say the state airplane can make side trips to Gov. Jim Justice’s hometown as well as fly him to campaign events if the trips coincide with official state business.

The state ethics commission on Thursday approved the travel as long as the primary purpose of the trip is for official state business and not as a pretext for non-governmental actions.

The opinion came after Justice’s general counsel asked the panel to determine if the trips jibe with the state’s ethics regulations “in light of recent political attacks.”