WV State Police need assistance locating suspect in a home invasion

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF) The West Virginia State Police are seeking the assistance of the public to locate a suspect that is wanted in connection with a home invasion in South Carolina.
Police are looking for Tracy Glenn Parsons.
Parsons is/has :
- 53 Years Old
- 5’8
- 180 lbs.
- Salt and Pepper hair
- Blue Eyes
Police say Parsons is armed and dangerous.
Parson apparently has ties to the Boone County area and believed to last be seen in the Foster area.
If anyone has information, you are urged to contact the West Virginia State Police at 304-369-7800.
