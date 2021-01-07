WV State Senator asks public to send information to FBI regarding WV delegate

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- A West Virginia State Senator is asking for the publics’ help after a West Virginia Delegate was recorded himself storming U.S. Capitol while wearing a helmet.
The WV Delegate recording himself is Derrick Evans, a former West Liberty University football player.
Earlier this morning the FBI tweeted out that they are seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C
The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol
State Senator William Ihlenfeld tweeted out f you happened to save any of what he posted about his trip to D.C. yesterday, please share it with the FBI at http://fbi.gov/USCapitol.
After the event Evans released the following statement.
