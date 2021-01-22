WV teachers unions challenge in-person education mandate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s two largest teachers union are asking judges to halt or slow down the governor’s push to reopen more classrooms during the pandemic.

The West Virginia Education Association is seeking a temporary halt to the State Board of Education’s mandate for in-person instruction.

And the American Federation of Teachers-West Virginia filed a separate lawsuit to prevent teachers from returning to schools until all education workers are offered a second coronavirus shot.

Gov. Jim Justice said on Thursday that he wants kid to return to school to offset learning loss.