WV to allow visitation in nursing homes again

CHARLESTON, WV (WTRF) – West Virginia’s County Alert System will now also affect nursing home and long term care facility visitation in the state.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch says West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will sign an order to rescind a previous order that prohibited nursing home visitations.

Crouch says nursing homes can use the system as guidance for visitation. He says counties in the “red zone” will have restricted visitation as well as restrictions on communal activities and dining as well as nonessential services. Those in the “orange zone” will allow for only “compassionate care visitation,” and counties in the “green zone” or “yellow zone” will have unrestricted visitation.

While visitations will be allowed under the two lower zones, Crouch says he still urges visitors to contact the facility first and arrange the visit.

Under the current color coding map system only Logan and Moneroe Counties would be without visitation at nursing homes.

Justice says he will be watching the situation with COVID-19 cases surrounding nursing homes, and if the state’s numbers move in the wrong direction, he will close visitations at the facilities again.

The new visitation order will go into effect at midnight (8-25-2020).