CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is asking residents to fill out a card to confirm their addresses for voting.

The National Voter Registration Act requires West Virginia to send a postcard to more than 75,000 voters. It will reportedly remind voters if their registration is out-of-date due to an address change.

Warner says the state’s voting records are cleaner than they have ever been due to this process.