WV Woman arrested for leaving baby in vehicle

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia woman was arrested after allegedly leaving her infant in a car in Charleston.

According to police, Kathleen Vetter, 38, of South Charleston, allegedly left her 11-month-old secured in a car seat in a locked, turned-off vehicle while at a nail appointment at the Serendipity Salon and Spa.

The Charleston Fire Department freed the infant from the vehicle. Police say paramedics treated the child who was then released to a family member.

Vetter was arrested and charged with Gross Child Neglect with Risk of Creating Injury or Death according to Charleston Police.