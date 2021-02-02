WV woman faces charges after child wanders to neighbor’s home

A West Virginia woman is facing child neglect and drug charges after a small child was found wandering without shoes in cold weather and unattended.

According to West Virginia State Police, a trooper responded to a call around 11:22 a.m. Jan. 30 stating a child was wandering alone outside on Alexander Street in Cedar Grove. Dispatchers said the four-year-old child walked to a neighbor’s home.

The trooper said upon investigation, it appeared the child had walked out of the back door of their home, across the yard, up a steep stairwell without guardrails and to the neighbor’s house in 32-degree weather. Troopers also say the home is along the Kanawha River without any barrier from the yard the child walked through and snow and ice remained on the ground.

According to the WVSP, the child’s mother, identified as Morgan Leigh Hudnall, 28, of Cedar Grove, said she had been asleep. Troopers say she allegedly appeared “confused and disoriented.” When asked about potential substance abuse, the WVSP says Hudnall gave the responding Trooper a bottle of Subutex which contained a small bag of a white powdery substance identified as methamphetamine. Hudnall allegedly told troopers she had recently relapsed.

The trooper also said the home was heated by exposed element heaters on the ground level and the oven was on with the door partially opened, which he said could also have posed a potential risk to an unsupervised child.

Hudnall is charged with Child Neglect resulting in Risk of Injury and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).