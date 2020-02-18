WVa DHHR receives $3 million grant for The MOM Initiative

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has received a $3 million grant from the CMS Innovation Center to address opioid use disorder among pregnant and postpartum women.

The money will go towards the MOM initiative, which focuses on improving health outcomes for mothers and babies.

The grant will fund the MOM initiative over a five year period.

West Virginia is one of only 10 states to receive the funding.

Latest Posts: