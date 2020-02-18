WVa DHHR receives $3 million grant for The MOM Initiative

West Virginia Headlines

by: WTRF Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has received a $3 million grant from the CMS Innovation Center to address opioid use disorder among pregnant and postpartum women.

The money will go towards the MOM initiative, which focuses on improving health outcomes for mothers and babies.

The grant will fund the MOM initiative over a five year period.

West Virginia is one of only 10 states to receive the funding.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter