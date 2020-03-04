WVa gov urges people to ‘live our lives’ amid virus concerns

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says state residents should live their normal lives and not cancel travel plans despite the emerging threat of the new coronavirus.
Justice held a news briefing along with the Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch at the Capitol on Wednesday to discuss steps West Virginia is taking and to give common-sense advice on how people should protect themselves.
There are no known cases of the virus thus far in West Virginia.
The briefing came after Justice held a private roundtable with administration and medical officials.
