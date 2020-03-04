WVa gov urges people to ‘live our lives’ amid virus concerns

West Virginia Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says state residents should live their normal lives and not cancel travel plans despite the emerging threat of the new coronavirus.

Justice held a news briefing along with the Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch at the Capitol on Wednesday to discuss steps West Virginia is taking and to give common-sense advice on how people should protect themselves.

There are no known cases of the virus thus far in West Virginia.

The briefing came after Justice held a private roundtable with administration and medical officials.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter