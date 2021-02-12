WVa House committee advances charter school, vouchers bills

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill that would increase the number of charter schools allowed in West Virginia has been sent to the House floor.

The House Education Committee approved its version of the bill on a 16-7 vote Thursday.

The amended bill would increase the number of charter schools allowed every three years from three to 10.

The committee also advanced a separate bill to allow school vouchers called education saving accounts.

The measure would give parents several options, including using public funding to send their children to private schools.

Educators and Democrats argued that the proposals are driven by outside interests that will steer money away from public schools.