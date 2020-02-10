WVa offering lactation app to moms in nutrition program

West Virginia residents who participate in a nutrition program for women and children will be able to use a smartphone app that provides around-the-clock lactation support.

The app, called Pacify, will be offered free to women participating in West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

Advantia Health said in a news release that West Virginia is the seventh public partner to offer access to Pacify’s services at no cost.

West Virginia Public Health Commissioner Dr. Catherine Slemp said in the release that West Virginia WIC serves nearly 35,000 mothers and young children monthly.

The release said the app connects mothers via video with clinicians.