WVa will continue to provide meals to children during virus outbreak

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Children across the Mountain State will continue to be feed although schools will be closed until further notice.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin made the announcement Friday after the USDA reportedly approved a waiver for the Office of Child Nutrition to be reimbursed for meals provided to vulnerable students.

State officials have not stated where meals will be provided but it will most likely be outside of schools or large group settings.

