CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Children across the Mountain State will continue to be feed although schools will be closed until further notice.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin made the announcement Friday after the USDA reportedly approved a waiver for the Office of Child Nutrition to be reimbursed for meals provided to vulnerable students.
State officials have not stated where meals will be provided but it will most likely be outside of schools or large group settings.
Latest Posts:
- Qualifier postponed, Michigan boxer waits for Olympic chance
- US Senate Democrats and Republicans join together to protect national parks
- Belmont County man found guilty of child rape, child pornography charges
- WVa will continue to provide meals to children during virus outbreak
- Doctor: Likening Coronavirus to Flu is unfair comparison