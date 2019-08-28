Breaking News
WVDP Chairwoman calls for the removal of Senator Mike Maroney from the WV State Senate

The Chairwoman of West Virginia’s Democratic Party is now calling for the removal of Senator Maroney.

A statement released by Belinda Biafore reads in part,

“Senator Mike Maroney believed that he was above the law and today he’s been charged with soliciting prostitution. We’re calling for the removal of Senator Mike Maroney from the West Virginia State Senate, and we’re looking to Governor Jim Justice and Senate President Mitch Carmichael to take the appropriate actions moving forward to make this happen.”

