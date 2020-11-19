WVEA calls for remote learning for rest of school year

All West Virginia schools in all 55 counties could go into remote learning… at least until the first of the year.

The West Virginia Education Association is calling for the Governor to put this into effect immediately.

“The vast majority of WVEA members and teachers in general simply don’t feel like it’s safe right now.” Jenny Craig, President of the Ohio County Education Association

The WVEA is taking this up to Governor Jim Justice.

It’s calling on the Governor to call for all West Virginia schools to halt in-person teaching… at least until it’s safe to go back and our Coronavirus numbers drop.

The organization has hopes that especially our Governor sees this.

“I would hope that he would see the numbers continuing to rise and realize the best thing to do is get a grip on this now.” Dale Lee, President of the West Virginia Education Association

But in the meantime, the WVEA is also calling for more resources and funding they believe our schools need.

“We make sure all of our students have all our needs met… not just their physical needs and making sure they have food and someone checking up on them.” Jenny Craig, President of the Ohio County Education Association

Craig’s talking about the social and emotional needs. The organization believes even the needs and services for the special education students should be met.

But if this proposal doesn’t get approved at the state level, WVEA has concerns moving forward.

“We fear that that’s going to lead to more of the spread.” Jenny Craig, President of the Ohio County Education Association

Especially as more people are stuck teaching indoors due to the colder weather.

But officials say if proper procedures are done now, it can save people from future consequences and they hope the Governor agrees.

WVEA says they also would like to have a seat at the table and talk about their concerns, but that’s not really happening at the federal level or even the state level.

