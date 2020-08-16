WVEA Pushes for New Safety Measures in West Virginia Schools

The West Virginia Education Association is taking steps that could change what our next school year looks like.

The WVEA wants to make sure all students needs are meet at the state level, which includes looking at our ventilation systems in West Virginia schools and making sure all schools have a school nurse and a uniform set of health and safety guidelines. There is even a push that we all do remote learning at the start of the school year.

All protocols that the WVEA is urging Governor Jim Justice, the State Board of Education, and the State Department of Education to include in the reentry plan.

“It’s a very big concern, and it’s been concern of teachers and parents across the state that we need to make sure now, while we have time, that we are making sure our buildings are safe as possible for our students.” Jenny Craig, President of the Ohio County Education Association

Governor Jim Justice isn’t announcing the re-entry plans for schools until September 1st.