WVEA Pushing for Remote Learning for the Next School Year

Close-up boy studying at home with tablet and doing school homework. Distance learning online education or stay at home concept. Soft focus.

A West Virginia Education Association Survey has found an overwhelming majority of it’s members are pushing for virtual learning, as we’re about a month away from school starting again. Several thousand have responded to this survey.

WVEA is urging schools to do remote learning until they say it’s safe to go back.

The number of cases in West Virginia is on the rise, and all the safety protocols in our schools aren’t in place yet, according to WVEA.

WVEA wants to make sure all students needs are meet before school starts, such as meeting their social and emotional needs, making sure all students have equal internet access, and making sure all the short falls from the Spring semester are fixed.

All steps that WVEA says should keep our students safe.

“It’s a very big concern, and it’s been concern of teachers and parents across the state that we need to make sure now, while we have time, that we are making sure our buildings are safe as possible for our students.” Jenny Craig, President of the Ohio County Education Association

The first day of classes isn’t until September 8th.

We’re still waiting for Governor Jim Justice’s decision on what the upcoming school year will look like. That’s slated to be announced September 1st.