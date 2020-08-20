WVU announces no spectators for home opener

Morgantown, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Virginia University has announced that the opening season game will be played without fans in attendance according to WVU Sports.

Due to safety precautions from the COVID-19 pandemic, only essential game operations personnel and families of the players and football staff will be admitted.

Expected capacity at Big 12 Conference home games, starting on Oct. 3 vs. Baylor, will be announced in the future and determined by local public health conditions at the time.

“We are disappointed that we will not be able to allow fans to attend the Sept. 12 home game, but we are working diligently to open our gates for Big 12 Conference play,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “It is our goal to have fans at Milan Puskar Stadium this season, but right now, that is not possible for the EKU game.

“Our primary collective University focus right now is on the start of classes and the safe return of our students to our WVU Campuses. I am hopeful that all of us will be aggressive in taking appropriate precautions to prevent the spread of this virus so that all parties can be comfortable allowing a percentage of fans to attend on Oct. 3 and beyond. Until then, I ask for your understanding of the decisions that are being made and trust that we are doing everything we can to welcome Mountaineer Nation back to one of the best atmospheres in college football.”

Broadcast and kickoff time for the Eastern Kentucky game will be announced at a later date.