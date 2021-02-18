WVU announces plans for 2021 in-person commencement

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University announced plans Thursday for in-person Commencement ceremonies this spring.

The ceremonies scheduled for May 15-16 at Milan Puskar Stadium will be for the Class of 2020 (May and December graduates) and the Class of 2021.

The plans are subject to change based on the local COVID-19 situation at the time of the event, WVU officials said.

Officials provided the following guidelines for the ceremonies:

The ceremonies will take place rain or shine.

Masks will be required for anyone entering the stadium.

The event will be organized to allow for adequate physical distancing.

Guests will be limited based on health and safety occupancy guidelines.

All graduates interested in participating in the weekend must register in advance. Registration instructions and additional details will be shared online on March 1.

The ceremony will also be live streamed for those who are unable to return to campus or who would rather experience Commencement virtually.

In 2020, WVU held virtual commencements in both May and December.