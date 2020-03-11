WVU announces temporary plan to move all in-person classes to online instruction

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia University President Gordon Gee announced in a release that starting March 30, all in-person classes will be moved online, or to “other alternative learning options.”

According to the release, in order to prohibit the spread of the COVID-19, WVU will do the following after the regularly scheduled spring break from March 16-20:

Classes will be suspended for the week of March 23-27.

Beginning Monday, March 30, class instruction will be delivered remotely via online or other alternative learning options.

All regularly scheduled online-only courses will continue as normal.

The release said that all Health Sciences students who partake in clinical rotations and other duties with receive further guidance from leadership and academic deans about what students should expect in the following weeks.

The University is also informing students that they should remain home following spring break, until officials confirm that students can return to campus safely. Officials are urging students to refer to this checklist to determine what they need to take with them.

According to the release, all faculty and staff will be receiving information from the Office of the Provost on next steps within the next few days. Students will also receive instructions from their professors and other faculty on how to access instruction remotely.

Campuses will remain open and operational until further notice, according to the release. Any additional information about campus closings or other operations will be sent to faculty and staff within the next few days from the Talent and Culture Department.

The release also stated that all university-related international and domestic travel has been suspended. The University is urging those who must travel for professional or personal reasons voluntarily register their trip so that officials may monitor the ‘travel footprint’ and share critical information with travelers when they return.

“While we know these steps are necessary, we also know the heart of the University experience is the exchange of ideas that occur in our classrooms and on our campuses every day. We are disrupting this process only in an effort to keep our WVU community safe,” President Gee’s letter to the WVU community stated.

University employees and students are being urged to continue to monitor their email inboxes, as well as the website, for updates.

To view the full statement and receive more information about the University’s procedures, click here.

