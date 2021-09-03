WVU faculty overwhelmingly approves campus vaccine mandate resolution

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The faculty of West Virginia University overwhelmingly approved a resolution supporting a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees on the university’s campuses.

On Wednesday, a rare meeting of the entire faculty was held. Debate and discussion over the resolution lasted nearly three hours and ended with a call for a vote, with polls open until Noon Thursday.

After the votes were totaled, there were 1,094 in support of the resolution and 185 against it.

The final resolution, which can be read here, will now be sent to WVU’s administration and Board of Governors.

During Wednesday’s meeting, WVU President Gordon Gee and other WVU officials gave presentations as to why they believed a mandate was not the way to go at the current time.

Upon learning of the passing of the resolution, university officials released the following statement on Friday: