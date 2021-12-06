WVU issues community notice after suicide note found on campus

West Virginia University received an anonymous letter that described content related to suicide taking place in public areas on campus. In light of recent local and national school safety concerns, the University is issuing a Community Notice to inform our Morgantown campus community.

Though there is no specific threat to any person or groups, the letter notes Monday at noon and includes both outdoors and an indoor location, the Mountainlair.

WVU says the safety of our campus community is their highest priority and the University takes this issue very seriously and has consulted with regional and federal public safety officials, as well as mental health experts.

WVU issued the following statement:

First and foremost, to the person who wrote the letter, the University cares about you and has resources available to help. While we do not know your personal circumstances, we do know this is a very stressful time of year and it can become overwhelming. You are not alone. There are several local and national resources available. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255 or you can call the Carruth Center at 304-293-4431 so we can help you during this difficult time.

To our campus community, if you are aware of someone who is struggling with thoughts of self-harm and may be sharing their thoughts through letter-writing, poetry or illustrations, please call 911 immediately.

The University has increased security measures across campus. However, if you see anything suspicious, call 911. You also need to be aware on how to protect yourself and others in case of an emergency. No matter the location, bystander awareness and quick action are critical in crisis situations.

Please review the safety information found at safety.wvu.edu and what to do in various situations, such as a suicide emergency.