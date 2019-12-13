WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital gives thanks for Media-thon

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – It was a day to give thanks for those who raised money to build a new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown. The owners, employees and customers at Toothman Ford in Grafton, have already raised $250,000. They were presented with a “thank you” drawing, from a young patient at the hospital

“We’ve been involved with Children’s for about seven years now. We just think as a business partner in the community, it’s just a great way to give back to the kids and the families of West Virginia,” said J.R. Toothman, Owner, Toothman Ford.

Toothman Ford was the presenting sponsor for the all-day Media-thon, which was carried on all five Nexstar media stations in the Mountain State, and their websites.

“I think there’s so many of us in every direction that are impacted by the children’s hospital in some way. All of us know somebody that have needed their services and we’re very blessed to have them right here in our state,” said Tammy Heitz, Local Sales Manager, WBOY-TV12 – Nexstar Media.

All told, the Media-thon raised $1.2 million dollars, including a million-dollar check from United Bank. Construction of the new stand-alone children’s hospital is already underway.

“We understand that the people of West Virginia need specialized care. And we want to be the specialized Children’s Hospital of the state of West Virginia,” said Ashley Olczak, Children’s Miracle Network Coordinator at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

All involved are already planning next year’s Children’s Miracle Network Media-thon.

