WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — WVU Medicine has eased its masking policy and will no longer require people to wear masks or protective face coverings in most settings, according to a press release.

WVU Medicine is making these system-wide changes to its masking policy for employees, patients and visitors, effective today, Monday, Feb. 13.

Here are the new guidelines:

Employees, visitors, and patients will no longer be required to wear protective masks in hospitals (inpatient) or clinics (outpatient) with just a few exceptions.

Employees entering an occupied, inpatient room or a patient room in an ED at a hospital to care or provide support to a patient must wear a mask. (So, an employee entering a vacant inpatient room to clean or service it does not need to be masked.)

Employees, visitors, or patients who are exhibiting respiratory symptoms (including but not limited to the following: fever, cough, runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, shortness of breath) must wear masks in all settings, both inpatient and outpatient, and in all public spaces. (Symptomatic inpatients are not required to wear masks in their patient rooms.)

Vaccine-exempt employees are still required to use N95 masks but only in areas where masking is required. For example, they are required to wear an N95 mask, instead of surgical mask, when entering an inpatient room of a non-COVID patient.

In crowded waiting areas and lobbies, such as ED waiting areas, masks are strongly encouraged, but not required.

Inpatients must wear masks when they leave their rooms unless the masks impede their care.

Providers and employees who wish to wear a mask are free to do so.

WVU Medicine says everyone is ready to get back to where they were before COVID, and this updated mask policy will help them achieve that.

They say the policy change comes as COVID, RSV, and flu are all declining in the region, and the national health emergency for COVID expires in May. If viral activity remains low, additional reductions in masking may be made at the end of March. If viral activity increases later, WVU Medicine will reevaluate their position and decide if any changes are necessary.

Infection rates and the prevalence of the virus in the community will continue to guide decisions about masking, said the health provider.