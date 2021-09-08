WVU Medicine Wheeling president responds to rising COVID rates in W.Va. and asks public to “do their part.”

Of particular concern is that about one-fourth of all new cases are in children under the age of 18.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — COVID-19 numbers in the Mountain State continue to look troubling and are, in fact, getting worse.

West Virginia has record high ICU and confirmed COVID ventilator cases



Governor Jim Justice announced today that West Virginia now has the fastest acceleration rate for new cases of any state in the nation.

WVU Medicine Wheeling President and Chief Executive Officer, Douglass E. Harrison, said that the Wheeling area is using a high level of healthcare services and recommends everyone take the vaccine and “do their part.”

“The Wheeling market is currently experiencing very high utilization of healthcare services. The Emergency Rooms, ICUs and Urgent Cares are experiencing extremely high volumes. As we have stated time and time again, we are strongly encouraging everyone to do their part and get the COVID vaccine to help our hospitals during this very difficult time.” Douglass E. Harrison, President and Chief Executive Officer

In the past day, West Virginia logged more 1,300 new positive cases. There are now more than 22,000 active cases here.



Of particular concern is that about one-fourth of all new cases are in children under the age of 18.