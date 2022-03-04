MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Let’s Go Mountaineers!

The chants could be heard in the halls at Central Elementary School as the WVU Mountaineer mascot himself visited these students Moundsville.

It’s part of Read Across America Week.

The Mountaineer visited the kids, took pictures, and answered all their questions about what it’s like to be the famed mascot.

When all that was done, of course he had to read a favorite book with the kids.

Mountaineer Colson Glover said since he’s become the mascot, most of his appearances are much like this one; getting to meet people and talk about what makes WVU and West Virginia great. This time, he also made sure the kids knew how important reading is too.

Mountaineers read. I’m a neuroscience major at WVU, so reading’s super important to learning and learning new words. Instilling that early is really important. Dr. Seuss’s birthday was Wednesday, so I’ve been going to schools all over the state of West Virginia and going around talking to them about how important reading is. Colson Gover, WVU Mountaineer

If you’re wondering the most asked question that the Mountaineer gets on school visits; it’s if his cap is a real raccoon. He said yes, it is!