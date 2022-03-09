PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) Film production is becoming more attainable for students at WVU Parkersburg, especially for Digital Communications student Thomas Hearn.

Hearn received a paid internship at a local film production as a sound recordist and assistant sound engineer.

“I feel very proud of myself for attaining the internship, and I am excited to see what I can accomplish,” Hearn said. “I am still as ‘hungry’ or driven as I was before I applied for the position. I am sure it will all settle in during filming, or afterward, once I have finished production.”

The film, written and produced by Brian Bennett of Marietta, Ohio, is called “Precognito” and will be filmed in both Marietta and Parkersburg, W. Va.

The film is an original story about young adults playing a mysterious game in a psych ward that leads to many revelations throughout the movie.

“I applied for the position due to my love for production and my need to improve my resume for my future communications/media career. I hope to gain professional work experience, mainly experience working on a team media project like “Precognito.” I also want to network with other people who share similar interests to me.” said Hearn.

After graduation, Hearns plans on attending graduate school to enhance his knowledge of communication and media.