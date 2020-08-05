WVU releases revised fall schedule; most classes to be offered online

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University announced on Wednesday that it has released a revised schedule to the fall semester, which includes nearly 60% of Morgantown Campus courses being offered online.

The university made this announcement in a letter from WVU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed, which was sent to students, faculty and staff on Wednesday. This letter announced the revised course schedule for the Morgantown Campus.

In the letter, Reed said that a majority of classes on the Morgantown Campus will now be offered online or in a hybrid format. The goal of this is to preserve as much as possible the on-campus experience for freshmen, graduate and professional students, according to the letter.

The letter stated that students, faculty and instructors can now view the updated Fall 2020 course schedule online through the WVU Portal.

The letter explained that nearly 60 percent of all classes on the Morgantown Campus will be offered either solely online or in an in-person/online hybrid format. The letter stated that while the majority of upper-division undergraduate courses have been transitioned to online or hybrid delivery, some on-hands courses such as laboratory classes, clinical and studio classes, will be offered in-person, as determined by individual academic programs in consultation with the Provost’s Office.

Additionally, the letter stated that in order to better prepare the campus for these changes, the fall semester on the Morgantown Campus will now begin a week later than originally scheduled. The semester will now begin on Wednesday, August 26, according to the letter. Beckley and Keyser campuses will continue to operate on the August 19 start date calendar, the letter stated.

