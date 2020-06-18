WVU responds to petition wanting increased action on fighting racism

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Thursday, West Virginia University issued a response to a petition it received on Tuesday outlining various actions the University should take to fight racism.

In the response, officials said that West Virginia University will stand together with its community and work on the things that must change

The Univeristy’s full response is below:

West Virginia University has received a petition citing several areas for improvement and increased support in the University’s pledge to oppose racism in all its forms. The petition outlines multiple actions to rectify the shortcomings.

We are grateful to those who challenge us to live up to our ideals and words. We recognize the University – indeed all of society – has not progressed as much as is needed. This University will be intentional in listening, learning and doing better.

A university, especially one as large as WVU, is a microcosm of society as a whole. We can all agree that racism, whether overt or hidden, has never been properly or honestly addressed in this country, despite sporadic progressive steps over the years.

We are listening. We do not have all the answers, however, the University will stand together with our community and get to work on those things that must change.

On Friday, June 19, the WVU Board of Governors and President Gordon Gee will address concerns and announce actions that will be taken in the short-term, as well as long-term. Our challenges did not develop overnight, nor will they be erased overnight. With positive intent and a willingness to learn and transform, we will be better.