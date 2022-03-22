West Virginia University suspends fraternity Delta Chi and reprimands three others after an investigation for a hazing allegation and recent fights.

The fraternity has lost its official WVU recognition and is serving a three-year suspension effective immediately due to a hazing incident reported in February, according to a university press release.

The chapter may apply for reinstatement after August 2025, a process that includes a variety of educational requirements.

Three other fraternities were sanctioned related to violations of WVU’s Student Conduct Code for fighting.

Phi Sigma Phi received a disciplinary reprimand and was also placed on probation by its national headquarters after one of the members fired a gun into the air after a fight broke out between members of his fraternity and Delta Chi, according to thedaonline.

Phi Kappa Psi and Sigma Nu also received disciplinary reprimands and a “written notice of violation that becomes part of the official University record.”

Each of the three fraternities must also participate in educational programming including de-escalation training.

“The Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership, along with the University administration, takes every allegation seriously and we work diligently to create a safe, positive atmosphere for our chapters and their members,” said Matthew Richardson, director of the Center and chair of the WVU Hazing Prevention Task Force. “When a chapter or member falls short of our expectations and the rules, we want to do all we can to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”