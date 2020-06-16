WVU to require face coverings in fall semester

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia University is adding more details to its plan to bring in-person classes back to its campuses in the fall.

Rob Alsop, Vice President for Strategic Initiatives at West Virginia University says faculty, staff, students and visitors will be required to wear face coverings or masks while on campus and will receive welcome-back kits containing a cloth mask or gaiter, disposable masks, hand sanitizer and a safe touch tool.

While our experience on campus may be a little different, our rugged determination and our commitment to prioritizing health and safety remain at the forefront of everything we do as we build a stronger, safer community for all. We are looking forward to welcoming you to the place you belong – whether you are a first-time freshman, returning senior, recently hired faculty or a dedicated staff member of 30 years. Rob Alsop, Vice President for Strategic Initiatives at West Virginia University

The campuses will also implement physical distancing protocols to the extent possible, including staying six feet apart, self-monitoring for symptoms and hand washing. The university says it has also increased the number of hand sanitizer stations on all three campuses.

Public areas on campus such as the Mountainlair, libraries, Student Recreation Center, dining halls and other on-campus dining locations are adjusting their services, including reducing capacity where appropriate and implementing enhanced cleaning measures, according to Alsop. Physical distancing will also be put in place in dining halls customer lines and seating. Dining halls will also expand delivery and pickup, Grab ‘n Go and retail options, and buffets will be eliminated.

WVU says it is working with the Office of the Provost and Student Life to develop and manage occupancy in classrooms and large areas following, Provost Maryanne Reed’s announcement that classrooms will be at 50 percent occupancy whenever feasible for the fall.

Additional details about each of these topics can be found on our Return to Campus website at on the university’s Return to Campus website.