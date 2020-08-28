WVWC: Situation “under control” after campus goes on lockdown due to former student’s threat

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — West Virginia Wesleyan College was on lockdown Friday morning due to threats from a former student, but the situation is “under control.”

According to West Virginia Wesleyan College’s Vice President for Advancement Bob Skinner, a disgruntled former student made threats and caused the college to go on lockdown, despite the college not having students on its campus during the fall semester of classes.

At approximately 10:40 a.m., an email was sent to employees informing them to “secure [their] location and stay in place”; the email is as follows:

Skinner said police are on campus looking for the individual and that the college has filed a restraining order against the former student which prevents the student from returning to campus.

Also, Skinner said that the situation is considered as “under control,” and that the lockdown is only being done as a precaustion.