WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – A tale of two cities being joined for the first time is happening right here in Wellsburg as the Wellsburg Bridge has officially opened to the public.

Wednesday brought not only communities from both sides of the river together, but also public figures far and wide who have been with the citizens to see this process through.

One of those people being West Virginia Governor Jim Justice who, of course, began by introducing everyone to Babydog, but also acknowledging the people who put so much time and effort into making the bridge happen.

He said he could go through and thank all of the dignitaries in attendance, but he really had one group of people he wanted to commend.

”Just look at who we are. Just look at absolutely all of you. You are the engine. You made it happen. You made it happen over, and over, and over, and over through all kinds of different things. Absolutely, at the end of the day, the most important of all are those kids back there, or the kids over here. All of you. All of you are just that.” Gov. Jim Justice – (R) West Virginia

Governor Justice was supposed be joined by Ohio Governor Mike Dewine, but he unfortunately fell ill to COVID-19 and was unable to make it. However, he sent his best wishes for the day.

The Wellsburg Bridge will open to traffic on Thursday, September 21 at 9 a.m.