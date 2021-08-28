You can see a majestic animal in W.Va. on this guided tour

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) – Guided tours of elk have returned to southern West Virginia.

The West Virginia State Parks system says the viewing tours will be held on weekends starting on Sept. 11 and ending on Oct. 24. There also will be a few midweek evening tours. They will start and finish at the Chief Logan State Park lodge in Logan County. Morning tours start at 5:30 a.m. and evening tours start at 4 p.m. The tours typically will last four hours, depending on weather and viewing conditions.

Groups typically walk or hike up to three miles.

Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased online.